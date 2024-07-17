Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $84.90

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Sysco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.03 on Friday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

