Brokers Offer Predictions for Magnite, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Magnite in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnite’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Read Our Latest Report on MGNI

Magnite Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 267.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,232 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.