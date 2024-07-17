BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$103.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOO

BRP Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$96.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. Analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.