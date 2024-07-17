Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Insider Activity

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

