Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.20

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 60756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 25.2% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cactus by 185.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cactus by 33.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 10.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

