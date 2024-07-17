Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.10

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of C$0.31.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

