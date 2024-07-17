Canadian National Railway Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.79.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$168.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The firm has a market cap of C$107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

