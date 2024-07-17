Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives $9.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 254,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.30 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $531.51 million, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

