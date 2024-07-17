Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives $9.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Shares of CTLP opened at $7.30 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $531.51 million, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
