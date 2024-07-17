Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.10. Canyon Services Group shares last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 615,418 shares traded.
Canyon Services Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.66.
Canyon Services Group Company Profile
Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.
