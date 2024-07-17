Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

CGGO stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

