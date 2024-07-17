Capital Square LLC Purchases 5,539 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 227.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 186,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.