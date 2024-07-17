CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $1,613,382.73 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

View Our Latest Report on CarMax

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.