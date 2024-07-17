Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

