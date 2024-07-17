Caterpillar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 21,703 call options.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $360.58 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

