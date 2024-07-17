Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 514,858 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

