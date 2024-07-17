CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $1.98. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 1,323,291 shares.

CEMIG Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

About CEMIG

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

