Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.90

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.90 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 132.44 ($1.72), with a volume of 15997091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Centamin Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Centamin

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,191.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($152,785.75). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

