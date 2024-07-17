Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Centene by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Centene by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Centene Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

