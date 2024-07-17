Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.74. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 373,344 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,043,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Featured Articles

