Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.6 %

CODI opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.27%.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Diversified

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 890,413 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.