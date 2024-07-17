Chainbing Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainbing has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $58.17 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

