Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.01

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.01 and traded as high as $50.00. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 30,468 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

