Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.