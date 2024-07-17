Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,388,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,572,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $958,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $952,050.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRDO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 537,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,361,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

