CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Price Performance

Shares of TSE CXF opened at C$9.80 on Wednesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$8.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.