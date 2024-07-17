Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CINF. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.34. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $125.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

