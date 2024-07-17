Claire Spofford Sells 13,490 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.65. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. Analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in J.Jill by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

