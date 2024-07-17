Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 539,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
Clariant stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Clariant has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.30.
About Clariant
