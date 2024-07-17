Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 539,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Price Performance

Clariant stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Clariant has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

About Clariant

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.