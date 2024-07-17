Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Down 5.2% in June

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 34,210,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 610,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,032 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 374,347 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Read Our Latest Report on CCO

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.