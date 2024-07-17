Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

