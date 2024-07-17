Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.