Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,161.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOF opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.83.
Cochlear Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.