Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Colruyt Group has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

