Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.16

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 37073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

