Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 436 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,254.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 88,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.