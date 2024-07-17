Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,161 Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,742,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,024,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,325,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,485,000.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $29.35.
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
