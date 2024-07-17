Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,879 shares of company stock worth $10,734,587. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

