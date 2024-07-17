Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CARY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

