Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,841.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $321.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.44 and a 200 day moving average of $293.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

