Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

