Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

