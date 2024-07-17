Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

