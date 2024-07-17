Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

