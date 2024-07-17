Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.90

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.90 and last traded at $193.73, with a volume of 604651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.49.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.88.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,127,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,686,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,154,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,357,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,569,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16,875.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 800,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after buying an additional 795,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,000.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,553,000 after buying an additional 709,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

