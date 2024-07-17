Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $10.49. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 41,632 shares changing hands.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $220.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,790,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,035,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,732 shares of company stock worth $503,872. Company insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

