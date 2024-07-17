Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$0.05 at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.37 to C$0.05 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$0.31.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

