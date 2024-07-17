Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$118.90 million.

