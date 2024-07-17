CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $45.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. CubeSmart traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 59552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
