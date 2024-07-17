Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 590 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

