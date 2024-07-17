Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 20,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Cybin stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
