Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 20,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cybin Stock Performance

Cybin stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 488.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Stories

